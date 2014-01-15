Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gementeen NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1020295264

