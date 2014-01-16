* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.42 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index edges higher 0.06 percent. * Asian shares ticked higher on Thursday after a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped squash concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy following disappointing jobs growth in December. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.13 billion rupees ($115.83 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Traders expect Indian shares to extend Wednesday's gains as data showing sharply easing inflation reinforced expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold when it meets on Jan. 28. * Earnings On Thursday: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto Ltd , Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd. * India's fiscal deficit will be contained at 4.8 percent of the gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending March, India's finance minister said on Wednesday, hinting at possible cuts in government spending. * Shares in largecap banks also on watch after the central bank sets new provisioning rules for banks for companies' unhedged forex exposures - ($1 = 61.5550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)