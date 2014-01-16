* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.42
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
edges higher 0.06 percent.
* Asian shares ticked higher on Thursday after a set of robust
U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped squash
concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy following
disappointing jobs growth in December.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.13 billion
rupees ($115.83 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Traders expect Indian shares to extend Wednesday's gains as
data showing sharply easing inflation reinforced expectations
the central bank will keep interest rates on hold when it meets
on Jan. 28.
* Earnings On Thursday: Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto Ltd
, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL
Technologies Ltd.
* India's fiscal deficit will be contained at 4.8 percent of the
gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending March,
India's finance minister said on Wednesday, hinting at possible
cuts in government spending.
* Shares in largecap banks also on watch after the central bank
sets new provisioning rules for banks for companies' unhedged
forex exposures -
($1 = 61.5550 Indian rupees)
