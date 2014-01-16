* USD/INR expected to open slightly stronger versus its previous close of 61.54/55, tracking gains in the dollar versus most other Asian peers. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen in a range of 61.50 to 62.00 during the session. * The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having returned to levels seen before last week's soft payrolls data as faith in the U.S. economic recovery was restored, while the Australian dollar slid to a 3-1/2-year low after a dismal local jobs report. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 61.69/71 in the Singapore market. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore, however, trading up 0.4 percent and gains in the local share market will limit sharp increase in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)