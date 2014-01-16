* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.64 percent on Wednesday may edge up on profit-taking after a sharp rally in bonds in recent sessions. * The 10-year yields have dropped 16 basis points over the last four trading sessions largely on the back of the lower inflation rate which is expected to prompt the central bank to hold rates at its policy review later this month. * The government has also deferred this week's debt sale which will limit a sharp fall in bond prices. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after U.S. producer prices recorded their largest increase in six months in December, raising expectations that inflation may start picking up and potentially bringing forward the timeline in which the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)