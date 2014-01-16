* USD/INR stronger at 61.65/66 versus its previous close of 61.54/55, tracking gains in the dollar versus most other Asian peers. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen in a range of 61.50 to 62.00 during the session. * Domestic shares up 0.4 percent in pre-open trade, and will be watched for cues during the session. * The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having returned to levels seen before last week's soft payrolls data as faith in the U.S. economic recovery was restored, while the Australian dollar slid to a 3-1/2-year low after a dismal local jobs report. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)