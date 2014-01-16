* Indian governments bonds gain with benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.62 percent, continued to be buoyed by the fall in headline inflation and absence of auction. * Yields have dropped 16 basis points over the four trading sessions to Wednesday largely on the back of the lower inflation rate, which is expected to prompt the central bank to hold rates at its policy review later this month. * The government has also deferred this week's debt sale, which means no auction likely ahead of policy. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after U.S. producer prices recorded their largest increase in six months in December, raising expectations that inflation may start picking up and potentially bringing forward the timeline in which the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)