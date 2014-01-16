* Shares of India's leading mobile carriers slump on concerns
over possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next
month after eight companies applied to bid, signalling much
stronger competition than expected.
* Reliance Industries, which bought pan-India 4G
telecoms permits three years ago, has also applied to bid in the
auction due to start on Feb. 3, surprising some investors.
* By getting spectrum, Reliance Industries would be able to
launch basic mobile phone services along with its yet-to-be
launched 4G venture.
* Credit Suisse says Reliance's entry could mean "intense"
bidding at the auction, and increase competition in the sector
in the longer term.
* Credit Suisse downgrades Bharti Airtel to "neutral"
and Idea Cellular to "underperform" from "outperform",
citing the higher-than-expected bid applications as a "negative
surprise".
* Bharti falls 3 percent, Idea drops 4.6 percent and Reliance
Communications is 1.8 percent lower.
(devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomson
reuters.com)