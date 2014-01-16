* Shares of India's leading mobile carriers slump on concerns over possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month after eight companies applied to bid, signalling much stronger competition than expected. * Reliance Industries, which bought pan-India 4G telecoms permits three years ago, has also applied to bid in the auction due to start on Feb. 3, surprising some investors. * By getting spectrum, Reliance Industries would be able to launch basic mobile phone services along with its yet-to-be launched 4G venture. * Credit Suisse says Reliance's entry could mean "intense" bidding at the auction, and increase competition in the sector in the longer term. * Credit Suisse downgrades Bharti Airtel to "neutral" and Idea Cellular to "underperform" from "outperform", citing the higher-than-expected bid applications as a "negative surprise". * Bharti falls 3 percent, Idea drops 4.6 percent and Reliance Communications is 1.8 percent lower. (devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomson reuters.com)