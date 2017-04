* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.25 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.28 percent, after earlier marking their highest intraday level since Dec. 9. * The shares are seen heading towards their fourth day of gains in five on rising bets the central bank would keep interest rates unchanged after data on Wednesday showed headline inflation falling to a five-month low last month. * HCL Technologies Ltd gains 2.8 percent after earlier rising to a record high of 1,377 rupees after the company reported December-quarter consolidated net profit rose more than expected. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 0.4 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)