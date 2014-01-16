* Indian governments bonds keep gains with benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.63 percent. * RBI to provide 100 billion rupees via 28-day term repo auction to be held on Friday. * The move will offset the cash outgo due to the 100 billion rupee 7-day term repo which be reversed on Friday. * Dealers largely expecting RBI to hold rates on Jan 28 after both retail and wholesale inflation eases to multi-month lows. * The government has also deferred this week's debt sale, which means no auction likely ahead of policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)