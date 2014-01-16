* USD/INR marginally weaker at 61.52/53 versus its previous close of 61.54/55, as debt-related dollar inflows hurt the pair while comments from Moody's also weigh. * Foreign funds have bought nearly $2 billion worth of Indian debt so far in January. * Traders said comments from a Moody's analyst saying India was unlikely to be downgraded also helped the rupee. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.42 to 61.65 range during the rest of the session. * Domestic shares trading down 0.1 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)