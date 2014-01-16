* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.21 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.1 percent, after earlier marking their highest intraday levels since Dec. 9. * Consolidation comes after shares rose for 3 out of 4 sessions as of Wednesday, marking a 2.8 percent gain for the BSE index. * Mobile carriers slump on concerns over possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month after eight companies applied to bid, signalling much stronger competition than expected. * Bharti Airtel Ltd falls 4 percent, Idea Cellular drops 5.8 percent and Reliance Communications is 3.6 percent lower. * However, HCL Technologies Ltd gains 2.8 percent after earlier rising to a record high of 1,383.30 rupees after the company reported December-quarter consolidated net profit rose more than expected. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)