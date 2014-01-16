BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.797
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000NWB16L3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: