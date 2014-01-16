Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.797

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Duesseldorf

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000NWB16L3

