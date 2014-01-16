BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.5
Reoffer price 100.5
Yield 1.923 pct
ISIN DE000SLB5722
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.5
Reoffer price 100.5
Yield 1.662 pct
ISIN DE000SLB5730
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SaarLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: