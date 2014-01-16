BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fantasia Holdings Group Co Limited
Guarantor Certain subsidiaries of the Issuer outside
the PRC Security Share pledges of certain
Subsidiary Guarantors
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2019
Coupon 10.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 10.625 pct
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, BAML, BNP Paribas & HSBC
Ratings B2 (Moody's) & B+ (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: