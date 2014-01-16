BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.408
Reoffer price 99.408
Yield 2.332 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & LBBW
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1R04X6
