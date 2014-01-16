BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower WL Bank AG
Issue Amount 250 millioin euro
Maturity Date Jan 23, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date Jan 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Covered bond
ISIN DE000A1YC7D1
