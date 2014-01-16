MEDIA-eBay plans to close sale of India business to Flipkart in second half of the year - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 37500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 135000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 24000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16400 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8300 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 23000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7300 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 32300 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 535 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 230 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 33900 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6500 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 792 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 825 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 802 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 830 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 918 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 890 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1435 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 80000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69500 3. Sunflower Oil 61000 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 120000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 87000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 58500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 57000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 62000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 53000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 61000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 92500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 72500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 710 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 770 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1120 1180 840 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday after dropping to a four-month low earlier in the session, pressured by plentiful global supplies. Soybeans ticked higher, recouping the previous session's decline, while corn edged up after dropping more than 1 percent on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * For the week, July wheat contract has given up almost 5 percent, the biggest weekly decline in eight months. Corn has lost 3.5 percent after gainin