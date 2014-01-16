GRAINS-Wheat hits 4-month low on ample supplies, soybeans tick up

SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday after dropping to a four-month low earlier in the session, pressured by plentiful global supplies. Soybeans ticked higher, recouping the previous session's decline, while corn edged up after dropping more than 1 percent on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * For the week, July wheat contract has given up almost 5 percent, the biggest weekly decline in eight months. Corn has lost 3.5 percent after gainin