Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower GPB Eurobond Finance Plc

Issue Amount 325 million swiss francs

Maturity Date May 13, 2024

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 441.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & GBBFS

Ratings BB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English law except for subordination and event

of acceleration which will be governed by Russian law

ISIN CH0229318099

