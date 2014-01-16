Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2021

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.447

Yield 4.594 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 335.5bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs

International, Societe Generale CIB, BofAML,

HSBC, ING & Natixis

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1020952435

