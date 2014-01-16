BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.447
Yield 4.594 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 335.5bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs
International, Societe Generale CIB, BofAML,
HSBC, ING & Natixis
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1020952435
