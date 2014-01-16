Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bureau Veritas SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2021

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.888

Reoffer yield 3.143 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 190.5bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, RBS

& Societe Generale CIB

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011703776

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)