Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

ISIN XS1020462930

