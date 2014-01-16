BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date January 23, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.5 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
ISIN XS1020462930
