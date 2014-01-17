* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.29 percent. * The dollar struggled to rise as Asian stocks creaked lower in early trading on Friday, unable to shrug off the impact of downbeat results on Wall Street. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.79 billion rupees ($77.81 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Blue-chip earnings on Friday: HDFC Bank, ITC Ltd , Reliance Industries and Wipro Ltd * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top IT services provider by market value, expects sales growth to accelerate next fiscal year after it beat quarterly profit estimates on increasing overseas demand for outsourcing services. * A panel of Indian ministers has approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp to two state exploration firms, a move that will help the cash-strapped government raise funds to narrow its budget deficit. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)