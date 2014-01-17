* USD/INR expected to weaken compared to its Thursday's close of 61.5350/5450, tracking losses in the dollar versus other regional currencies. See for a snapshot. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 61.43/45 in the Singapore market. * The pair is seen in a range of 61.35 to 61.75 during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore, currently trading down 0.2 percent. Domestic shares and bonds will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows. Foreign buying of local bonds which has exceeded $2 billion so far in January has been a key resistance for the USD/INR pair. * The U.S. dollar faded a little on Friday after two days of gains, as a run of mixed U.S. economic data left the market uncertain about its future direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)