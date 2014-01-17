* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.62 percent on Thursday, is expected to edge down 2-3 basis points tracking gains in the rupee at open. * The 10-year yields have dropped 18 basis points over the last five trading sessions, and traders are likely to continue buying on dips ahead of the upcoming central bank policy review where it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged. * The government has also deferred this week's debt sale and that the sale may actually be cancelled is keeping sentiment for bonds positive. * A sharp fall in yields is, however, unlikely as there is likely to be profit-taking around 8.58-60 percent levels, dealers say. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after inflation data came in as expected and amid strength in German government debt and overnight demand for safe-haven U.S debt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)