* USD/INR at 61.42/43 versus Thursday's close of 61.5350/5450, tracking losses in the dollar versus other regional currencies. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen in a range of 61.35 to 61.75 during the session. * Domestic shares trading down 0.1 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. Foreign buying of local bonds, which has exceeded $2 billion so far in January, has been a key resistance for the USD/INR pair. * The U.S. dollar faded a little on Friday after two days of gains, as a run of mixed U.S. economic data left the market uncertain about its future direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)