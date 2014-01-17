* Indian government bonds extend gains for sixth session with benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.59 percent. * Absence of debt sale till RBI meet and hopes of no further rate hike driving bond rally. * The government has also deferred this week's debt sale and that the sale may actually be cancelled is keeping sentiment for bonds positive. * A sharp fall in yields is, however, unlikely as there is likely to be profit-taking around 8.58-60 percent levels, dealers say. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after inflation data came in as expected and amid strength in German government debt and overnight demand for safe-haven U.S debt. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)