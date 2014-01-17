* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.25 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.14 percent. * Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fall 4 percent after the company's December quarter profit when adjusted for other income, as well as operating margins were seen lagging expectations, analysts said. * TCS said late on Thursday quarterly consolidated net profit surged 49.6 percent to 53.14 billion rupees ($863.29 million). * TCS' results also weigh on other IT stocks. HCL Technologies Ltd falls 0.4 percent, while Wipro Ltd is down 1 percent ahead of its results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)