* State refiner Indian Oil Corp shares surge 4 percent after a panel of Indian ministers approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in the company to two state exploration firms on Thursday, with the aim of raising 48-50 billion rupees ($779.73 - $812.22 million) * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd will buy the stake, oil secretary Vivek Rae said, with the transaction likely within the next week or so. * Traders say they will closely track at what price the government sells its stake in IOC, saying it could provide a potential attractive entry point. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees)