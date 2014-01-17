* India's Reliance Industries Ltd may lag consensus operating profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Reliance to report an operating profit of 74.40 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 77.67 billion rupees. * At 0855 GMT, Reliance shares up 0.7 percent. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)