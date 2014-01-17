* USD/INR trading at 61.33/34 after touching 61.3175, its weakest since Dec. 11 and below its close of 61.5350/5450 on Thursday. * Traders say good foreign bank selling of the greenback likely on behalf of clients looking to invest in the debt market is hurting the pair. * Domestic shares trading down 0.6 percent and helping limit any further sharp fall in the pair. * The U.S. dollar faded a little on Friday after a mixed bag of U.S. economic data, while the Australian dollar was vulnerable after disappointing jobs figures the previous day knocked it below an important support level to a 3-1/2-year low. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)