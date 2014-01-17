HONG KONG Jan 17 CITIC Capital Holdings
Limited, which is backed by CITIC Group Corp and
China sovereign wealth fund CIC said on Friday it has
established a multi-strategy hedge fund, CCTrack Solutions.
The fund will target institutional investors in North
America, Europe and Asia, CITIC Capital said.
CITIC Capital has over $4.3 billion in capital under
management. It is owned by China Investment Corporation, China's
sovereign wealth fund; CITIC Group, the largest Chinese
conglomerate, through its CITIC International Financial Holdings
Ltd and CITIC Pacific Ltd subsidiaries and Qatar
Holding LLC.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)