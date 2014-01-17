* Indian government bonds keep gains, headed for their biggest weekly win in a month. * Yield on the benchmark paper down 2 bps at 8.60 percent. For the week, yields down 16 bps, the biggest fall since Dec. 13, a week in which the benchmark paper changed. * Absence of a debt sale till RBI meet and hopes of no further rate hike driving bond rally. * Dealers also awaiting results of the 100 billion rupee 28-day term repo auction. * The government has also deferred this week's debt sale and that the sale may actually be cancelled is keeping sentiment for bonds positive. * A sharp fall in yields is, however, unlikely as there is likely to be profit-taking around 8.58-60 percent levels, dealers say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)