* Coal India shares were trading sharply down on ex-dividend day on Friday. * State-run Coal India had said on Jan. 14 it would pay an interim dividend of 29 rupees a share, or 183.2 billion rupees ($2.98 billion), in the current fiscal year that ends on March 31.. * At 0934 GMT, the miner's shares were down 10 percent at 272.30 rupees after having gained 4.76 percent from Jan. 15 until Thursday's close. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)