* USD/INR trading at 61.43/44 after touching 61.3175 earlier in the day, its weakest since Dec. 11 and still below its close of 61.5350/5450 on Thursday. * Losses of more than 1 percent in the domestic sharemarket helping the pair. * Earlier good foreign bank selling of the greenback likely on behalf of clients looking to invest in the debt market had hurt the pair. * The U.S. dollar faded a little on Friday after a mixed bag of U.S. economic data, while the Australian dollar was vulnerable after disappointing jobs figures the previous day knocked it below an important support level to a 3-1/2-year low. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)