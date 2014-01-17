* Indian shares could be volatile and prone to profit-taking after posting their fist weekly gain in three as blue-chips including Larsen & Toubro Ltd report October-December earnings. * Caution is also likely to prevail ahead of the RBI's policy review on Jan. 28. * Metal shares are set to take their cue from China's Q4 GDP on Monday. * The NSE index rose 1.5 percent in the week ended on Jan. 17. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: UltraTech Cements Ltd earnings, China's Q4 GDP Tues: Asian Paints Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd earnings Wed: Zee Entertainment Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd earnings Thu: Cairn India Ltd earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)