* India's 10-year government bond yield rises to as much as 8.66 percent from around 8.60 percent earlier in the afternoon after Bloomberg News reports India may conduct its planned debt switch as early as the end of next week, citing two unnamed government officials. * The report quotes the officials as saying that the transactions for the planned 500 billion rupees ($8.12 billion) debt switch will be conducted with bond holders, rather than though markets, to ensure they are non-disruptive. * India's proposed debt switch would involve the RBI buying short-end bonds on behalf of the government and selling longer debt to help elongate the maturity profile of the country's debt. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)