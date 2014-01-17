* India's debt markets will await possible news on the government's 500 billion rupees ($8.12 billion) debt switch programme amid uncertainty about the timing. * India's proposed debt switch would involve the RBI buying short-end bonds on behalf of the government and selling longer debt to help elongate the maturity profile of the country's debt. * However, bonds are likely to be supported due to the lack of a weekly bond auction. * The partially convertible rupee is expected to strengthen further towards 61 in coming days on the back of strong portfolio inflows into equity and debt, totalling $3 billion so far in January. * But overall trading is largely likely to be muted with all eyes on the RBI's Jan. 28 policy review. * Expectations the RBI will keep rates on hold have risen after recent data showed easing wholesale and consumer inflation. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tue: NSE to launch bond futures on 10-year government bond Wed: Money Supply data Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (1130 GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)