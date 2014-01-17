Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower HSBC France SA

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 28bp

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ABN Amro, BBVA, Citi, CIBC, Commerzbank,

CA-CIB, Danske Bank, ENBD, Intesa, LLoyds,Mizuho,

Natixis, Nord LB, RBI, RBS, SGBM, SEB & UCI

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011707710

