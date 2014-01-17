Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower HSBC France SA
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 28bp
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ABN Amro, BBVA, Citi, CIBC, Commerzbank,
CA-CIB, Danske Bank, ENBD, Intesa, LLoyds,Mizuho,
Natixis, Nord LB, RBI, RBS, SGBM, SEB & UCI
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011707710
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)