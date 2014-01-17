Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower BMW US Capital LLC
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 27, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 28bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 28bp
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1021910135
