Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Sparebanken Nord Norge

Issue Amount 450 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 24, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp

Reoffer price 99.902

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1021891830

