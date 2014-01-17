Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF)
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 05, 2024
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.543
Reoffer price 99.843
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0225173332
