Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2016

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 106.911

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct due September 2016 UKT

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.075 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0433107041

