Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 24, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005676343

