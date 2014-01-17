Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's Global Debt programme

