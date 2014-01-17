Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Electricite De France (EDF)
Issue Amount 1.35 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 23, 2114
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 97.964
Reoffer price 97.964
Yield 6.125 pct
Spread 261.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2055 Gilt
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
