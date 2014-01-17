Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30

Issue price 99.804

Reoffer price 99.804

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 35

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia, RBC

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1021925836

