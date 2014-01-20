* USD/INR seen opening slightly stronger compared with its Friday's close of 61.54/55, tracking gains in the dollar versus most Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 61.67/69 in the Singapore market. * The pair is seen in the range of 61.60 to 61.70 during the session. * Some traders expect the pair not to breach 61.80 due to robust overseas inflows into the local debt segment which is expected to boost sentiment. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pared its losses but was still down 0.2 percent.