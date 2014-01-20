BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR seen opening slightly stronger compared with its Friday's close of 61.54/55, tracking gains in the dollar versus most Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 61.67/69 in the Singapore market. * The pair is seen in the range of 61.60 to 61.70 during the session. * Some traders expect the pair not to breach 61.80 due to robust overseas inflows into the local debt segment which is expected to boost sentiment. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pared its losses but was still down 0.2 percent.
* The U.S. dollar started Monday near a two-month high, having enjoyed a solid comeback last week after a string of mostly upbeat data convinced markets the Federal Reserve will continue its gradual withdrawal of stimulus. U.S. markets are shut on Monday for a holiday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
