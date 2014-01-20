* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.22 percent. * Asian markets were lower on Monday after China's annual growth eased to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter as investment and demand flagged late in the year, and analysts say it could cool further in 2014 as Beijing focuses on rebalancing the economy and other major reforms. * Indian shares could also be volatile and prone to profit-taking after posting their fist weekly gain in three as blue-chips report October-December earnings. * Reliance Industries and Wipro shares on watch after December-quarter earnings. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 753 million rupees ($12.25 million) on Friday, exchange data shows. * Also on watch, UltraTech Cements Ltd December-quarter earnings and China's Q4 GDP. ($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)