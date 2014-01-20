* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen dropping as much as 5 basis points to 8.58 percent due to the central bank's scheduled debt buy on Jan. 22. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 22. * The cancellation of last week's debt sale and the absence of any auction till the policy is expected to boost bonds. * On Friday, bonds had snapped a five-day winning streak, after a report that a proposed debt switch may happen as early as this week. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)