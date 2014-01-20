* India's UltraTech Cement Ltd may lag consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects UltraTech to report a profit of 8.18 billion rupees ($133.1 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 8.90 billion rupees. * UltraTech shares were down 1.5 percent at 0354 GMT. ($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)